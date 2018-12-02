A group of local students will soon head to the state capitol to present an innovative piece of technology.
Students from the Bay-Arenac ISD Career Center will participate in the Student Technology Showcase in Lansing next Wednesday.
The students will be presenting their work with VoicED, a tablet app that allows non-verbal students to communicate in complete sentences.
“I think the application is awesome,” said Jesse Dockett, a computer programming instructor. “Having seen some of the other options that are out there I think these guys are on to something.”
“The main idea of this is to improve the lives of people and then the quicker we can get it out there and have people start testing it than the quicker we can help people,” said Justin Kruskie, who helped develop the app.
The project is also a finalist in a $1,000 grant competition, which would help continue the development of the product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.