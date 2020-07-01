“I think we need to do whatever is safest for our children and our families,” said Bridgeport-Spaulding Superintendent Mark Whelton.
That’s how Whelton feels about the possibility of high school football being played in the spring.
During a press conference on July 1, Gov. Whitmer brought up the idea of pushing back sports where social distancing is difficult to the spring.
“We’re going to work with our kids to make sure they’re conditioned properly and prepared to participate in a sport, whatever that may be, come fall,” said Whelton. “And if it is something different and we have to transition to another season, we will do that and we’ll do it phenomenally.”
Whelton also told TV5 that when it’s safe to do so, he looks forward to seeing the Bearcats take the field and light up the scoreboard even if it is in the spring.
“I think it’s going to be a really different mindshift,” said Whelton. “And so my mind will be blown and I think a lot of people will be.”
The Michigan High School Athletic Association told us a plan for sports this academic year will be announced later this month.
For his part, Whelton says he’s ready for whatever the MHSAA decides.
“Football is incredibly popular,” said Whelton. “We’re passionate about it in Bridgeport. So, no matter what, if we have the opportunity to play, let’s do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.