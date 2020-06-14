Many industries are getting the go-ahead to reopen this week including Rock Solid Tattoos in Shields who actually closed down even before the state mandate.
“I saw a responsibility in us to keep our customers safe,” said owner Nick Stockford.
Stockford is not only the owner, but an award-winning tattoo artist and is more than ready to reopen. He’s also overcome with emotions.
“I’m anxious, I’m optimistic, really excited to get back to something I truly love,” said Stockford.
Just like other businesses, they have a detailed plan to keep clients and artists alike safe.
“The extra steps and precautions that we’re going to be taking are single-client only,” said Stockford.
For clients, what you’ll do is pull up the day of your appointment. Once you get there, you will call the tattoo shop to let them know that you are there. Once they get everything ready inside, they’ll come out to get you.
“When they come in, they’ll go straight to the sink and wash their hands,” said Stockford. “They will be required to wear a face covering.”
For artists, they’ll be dressed in an apron with a face shield and there will be extra precaution with equipment too.
“It’s going to look a lot different, but that’s the things we need to do to keep ourselves and out artists safe,” said Stockford.
It’s been a rough few months, but after taking about 30 to 40 calls per day from those waiting for ink, Stockford says it goes to show how important small businesses are.
“I’m just really grateful,” said Stockford. “I’m grateful to have the clientele that I have, to have the customers that we built up throughout the years and I want to get back to being able to serve them and give them what they want which is my time.”
