Good news for anyone who collected unemployment benefits last year, the IRS has issued a new tax break making more people eligible for the benefit.
That benefit waives federal tax on up to $10,200 of unemployment collected last year.
"It definitely has caused a stress on the system and a lot of questions and concerns,” said Thomas Falasz with Falasz Tax and Accounting.
For those who received unemployment money in 2020, the plan waives taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits If the gross adjusted income was under $150,000.
Falasz said the timing of this relief is tough.
"Many filers have already filed their tax return. You know this late for changes. It's kind of stressful," Falasz said.
Falasz said the good news is if residents already filed, they don't have to worry about calling their accountant yet.
"Right now the IRS they are in the process of fixing every return, so if you did not have the exclusion, if you file before the exclusion was in place, you do nothing at all in the IRS will fix and basically amend your tax return for you. There's not going to be anything special. Any tax preparer is going to have to do,” Falasz said.
Falasz is still waiting on further instruction on how to proceed with state and city taxes when it comes to this new legislation. He is asking everyone to have patience and take advantage of the extra time to file.
"There is talks in the industry of another extension, they're pushing for the IRS to extend us to June 15, but as of right now we're at May 17 as our deadline,” Falasz said.
