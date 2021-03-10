From pencils and paper in the classroom to learning through a computer screen.
“I feel like a first-year teacher all over again,” said Kate Dupuis, a special needs teacher.
Although Kate Dupuis has been teaching for 20 years, the pandemic opened up a new world of learning for her and her students.
“I had to go into a school year and know that I have students who need to be face to face that might be forced not to be,” she said.
Working with students with special needs, she fought for in-person learning for them in the Carrolton Public School District and received backlash
“It was hard where I worked it was hard in my community because people knew I was a strong advocate,” said she said.
Dupuis eventually won that fight. They left the computer screens, returning to the classroom in mid-September and were glad.
“The kids would have told me can we not do things on the screen, can we go outside,” she said. “They tell me that they liked a lot of the outside and hands on type of activities that we did.”
It's a fight that she says was worth it for her students. It helps fulfill their social and emotional needs through in-person learning. Something that she says was crucial for their success.
“My kids have made really good progress and I thank God if they didn’t have this what would happen,” Dupuis said.
