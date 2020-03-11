Don Walter and his wife Valerie are longtime supporters of Midland High School sports.
They weren’t going to let the coronavirus outbreak stop them from attending the Chemics game tonight.
“I feel if God wants me to get it you're going to get it and if it happens it happens,” Don said.
But this could be the final chance the Walters get to watch their favorite team play. Following governor Whitmer’s advisory to limit the amount of people at public gatherings, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is banning on-site spectators for this weekend's swimming and diving finals.
The MHSAA says a decision will be made Thursday morning on a fan policy for this weekend's sports tournaments, which include hockey, basketball, and gymnastics.
It's an announcement Bay City Western Athletic Director Mike Thayer figured was coming.
He spoke to TV5 moments after the governor addressed the state.
“The game itself is best when fans are present,” Thayer said. “But we understand in this situation that without fans we could still play the games and I think at this point that's what's most important. If we can get that in, but at the same time providing the safest environment.”
Walter says he and his wife would be bummed if they aren't allowed to attend games anymore due to the outbreak, but they certainly understand the decision.
They said they would feel worst for the student-athletes who will have to play games in empty gyms.
