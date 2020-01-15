A local theater is cleaning up after mother nature caused issues.
“All of a sudden there was water everywhere,” Andreas Fuchs, co-owner of the Vassar Theater said.
Winter weather and flooding spelled trouble for the Vassar Theater this past weekend.
“I left on sunday night- basement was fine,” Fuchs said. “Then Monday morning 9am... Well, there was a lot of water and a lot of problems.
Fuchs says the water was contained to the basement, but it was a hassle getting the water out.
A hassle they had help with.
“The City of Vassar, the public works department lent us one of their pumps and we got another from local Vassar True Value,” Fuchs said. “Those two big pumps were going for about 6 to 7 hours nonstop and the water was pumped out but we're still drying up at this point.”
Some passers-by noticed the pumps and speculated online that the theater was closed.
They want you to know that they're still open for business.
“We are open,” he said. “We never closed and we're super lucky it was just in the basement.
The theater did have to cancel a major adoption event involving its production of Cats.
“We're working with our friends at the Tuscola County Animal shelter, Legos Animal Haven in Millington and Pet Angel Rescue in Frankenmuth.
Those organizations will be at the theater this weekend as the adoption event picks back up.
