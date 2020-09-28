Theaters and performance venues across the state are getting ready to open up with new pandemic precautions to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.
Despite that, one local theater is planning on keeping its doors closed for a while.
“I feel fine about it. We have a plan for it going to the spring of 2021,” said Laura Kline, officer manager of the Flint Community Players.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has given the go-ahead to reopen movie theaters and performance venues across the state starting in October. But Kline isn’t saying showtime just yet.
“One of the reasons is that it takes about two months to put on a show,” Kline said.
That doesn’t mean the performance venue won’t be opening its doors in the future. They are already working on ways to get theatrical.
“It’s a hybrid season. Some of it will be live streamed, some of it will be live. We planned it that way so it would be flexible,” Kline said.
As of right now, Kline said they won’t be having people physically watching shows in the center until spring of 2021. But they are turning on the entertainment.
Zach Wood, resident director with the Flint Community Players, said they will be hosting shows online.
“On our website we are going to have links to our YouTube channel where you don’t have to have an account to watch the shows and stuff that we are posting there,” Wood said.
Kline said she looks forward to the new normal in theater.
“We have prepared for over time, not a pandemic, should something happen. And at the moment we don’t have any expenses because we are not putting on a show,” Kline said.
Theaters, performance venues, bowling alleys and the like are set to reopen with new limitations on Oct. 9.
