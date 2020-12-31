People are ready for 2020 to be over.
Meghan Dahl, a therapist at MidMichigan Health, has done her best helping patients through the chaos of this year.
"If 2020 taught us anything, it's we cannot predict the future. And so it's hard to go into 2021 not knowing what could happen,” Dahl said. “We've already been through so much, so it's hard to maintain some optimism for the future."
She said lofty new year's resolutions can be difficult to achieve.
It's important to be realistic with your goals. Start small.
"These small little changes that we can make help us feel better about our lives,” she said. “So, these are small things that we can do while we're still coping with these larger things that really can help improve our outlook."
Being small and realistic can help you build momentum and motivation, but you got to buy in.
"We have to feel like the change is important to us, so not that someone else is telling us we need to do this but that we internally feel like this is an important change for us,” Dahl said. “We need to feel ready to make this change and then also that we feel confident in our ability to do that."
And if you're working from home, give yourself some social time.
"If there's way to kind of incorporate, you know, if you have routine meetings, just a few minutes on the agenda to check in with people,” she said. “I'll do that with our staff meetings, like 'how are you doing? What are some things that are going on in your life?'"
But optimism is trending up. Dahl said it's great to see so much hope that this time next year will be better.
