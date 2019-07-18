The lower level of the Fenton Township Civic Community Center will be open Friday and Saturday to provide some relief from the dangerous heat.
The temporary shelter will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
A heat wave is expected to bring temperatures in the mid-90s with a heat index of 100-110 degrees.
The community center is located at 12060 Mantawauka Drive and will provide not only temporary relief from the heat, but bottled water and ice.
High temperatures and humidity create a dangerous situation for people without access to air conditioning, or those who work outside.
The cooling center is being set up to help prevent illnesses such as dehydration and heat exhaustion.
Fenton Township officials warn that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, but especially during extreme hot weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.