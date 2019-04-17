A local track team is on its way to competing in a national tournament. But they need a little help and support from the community to get there.
Greene Steel is a local track team supervised by Coach Bry Greene. Although Greene Steel is a new team in the community, its members have been running for quite some time.
The club started with two members but now there are 12 members on the team, and they are all from Saginaw-area schools.
“The team is like amazing, it’s a good family friendly environment; we embrace everybody that joins, it’s just fun and loving, a lot of love,” team member Asia Greene said.
The team is made up of impressive members like Asia whose been to nationals three times, and Bre whose one of the fastest freshmen in the state.
“Kids that come to the Greene Steel, they train hard, work hard and they give it all they got. So that’s how we’re able to go to the next level,” Coach Greene said.
After their first meet in Detroit, the next level will be regionals in Kentucky, then the nationals in July.
The nationals are in California and the team will need help to get there.
“Going to California, it’s a little pricy, and I know every parent is not blessed the same,” Coach Greene said.
Team member Darius Jackson said going to nationals would mean the world.
“It doesn’t matter if we come in first, as long as we got there and as long as we tried our best, that’s all that matters,” Jackson said.
Coach Greene said he’s confident all the members will place at the nationals. Right now, he’s celebrating two of his members receiving track scholarships, proof that Green Steel is a positive thing for the community.
“Given younger kids and kids my age a chance to get away from trouble,” Greene said.
If you would like to assist the team and donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.
