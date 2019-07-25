Teenage runners aspiring to compete on the national level were stopped dead in their tracks after not raising enough money to go to nationals in California.
Members of the Greene Steel track team in Saginaw held several fundraisers and created a GoFundMe page to raise money, but still came up short of having the opportunity to be seen by college coaches and chances at potential scholarships.
Their coach, Bry Greene, said they have worked so hard to get to where they are.
"This is our first year and then for our first year to take 16 kids to qualify, that was the hardest thing to tell them kids they couldn't go," Greene said.
If you donated to the cause, Greene said he is happy to give you your money back. You can email him at greenebry@yahoo.com or call him at 989-971-0878.
