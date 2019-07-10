A team of teenage runners is heading to a national tournament with hopes of snagging college scholarships.
But they need help getting there.
Earlier this year, TV5 introduced you to the Greene Steal track team. They were competing to reach the junior Olympics national competition in Sacramento, California.
The team is hoping to raise $15,000 with the meet just two weeks away.
The money would cover transportation and lodging for the team.
The competition is a chance for many of the athletes to be seen by college coaches.
So far, the team has raised just over $1,000 of the $15,000 they need. You can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.