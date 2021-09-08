Residents across mid-Michigan spent the day removing debris and brush after severe weather swept through the region Tuesday, making for a busy couple of days for businesses tasked with clearing debris.
Tuesday's strong winds and heavy rains caused plenty of downed power lines and trees across mid- Michigan.
A-Ton Tree and Debris and other companies were busy working to restore the Saginaw area Wednesday.
“People got trees through their houses, into their bathtubs, wires across their driveways…we’re just trying to help them out,” said Weston Buhl, owner of A-Ton Tree and Debris.
Buhl said in his 20 years in the business, this has been one of his busiest summers.
“It’s been a really unique summer. The past seven weeks we’ve had four significant storms and I haven’t even been able to get at my normal schedule,” Buhl said.
Right now, Buhl is prioritizing hard hit homes to avoid more damage when the next storm hits.
“Water leaking into your house, trees on houses, the dangerous stuff that’s going to be a significant issue for the next rain that comes through,” Buhl said.
The company has been hard at work with a three-person crew because they're short staffed.
“The hard part is trying to find enough people to help. This year especially, it’s hard to find employees,” Buhl said.
Buhl is hopeful a summer of storms and worker shortage will change soon. In the meantime, Buhl has a message for homeowners who are dealing with storm damage.
“You don’t want to try to take on a task that could kill ya it’s a dangerous job leave it to the professionals,” Buhl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.