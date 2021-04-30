Local trucking company looking for drivers amid nationwide shortage

Trucking companies are looking for help across the nation. They are eager to fill many positions open during a growing shortage of drivers.
Many left the business when the pandemic shut everything down, but now the economy is revving up and the head of a local company says he needs people willing to go the distance.
Kevin Causley, the president of Causley Trucking, said some recent hires decided to quit after one day on the job. Causley believes that was done to qualify for the enhanced unemployment benefits that are available now.
“It’s very frustrating and it’s a challenge on our end trying to fill those gaps with people that aren’t really there to fulfill their end of the obligation,” Causley said.
Causley said in the past he would use a driver placement service to find new employees, but he says things are so bad those services won’t help him.
“They just don’t have the capacity themselves to recruit and hire and place a driver for your needs because they don’t get the applicants either,” Causley said.
Causley said his truck drivers have been through a lot since the start of the pandemic. He would love to be able to get them more time off, even a vacation, but with slim prospects for new truck drivers, Causley isn’t sure when he’ll be able to add more employees to the ranks.
“Having the services that we provide, again we’re essential workers and when we call the post office and tell them we can’t pull a load we don’t always get such a positive response,” Causley said.
Industry watchers expect the trucker shortage to grow in the coming years as more drivers retire and demands for freight increase.
