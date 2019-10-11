“We’re a small group and we’re here to help each other,” UAW Local 668 President Tony Mann said.
Since the beginning of the UAW strike on General Motors, Local 668 in Saginaw has taken up shelter at the First Ward Community Center across the street from General Motor’s Saginaw plant.
Members have set up tents, grills and chairs in the parking lot free of charge as the strike continues into its fourth week.
“They’re very supportive of the membership, very supportive of the folks. It’s just amazing the outreach that they’ve given us is a benefit to this strike,” Mann said.
Mann said the community center’s outreach has made walking the picket line more manageable.
“We’re all about helping people. That was the least that we could do to help these individuals because it’s not just a corporation, we’re talking about families in our area that are experiencing hardship,” said Michelle McGregor, executive director of the First Ward Community Center.
McGregor said supporting the union is something that means a lot to her personally.
“I have a UAW rich history,” she said.
McGregor said she comes from a union family. Her father worked for General Motors and her uncle is a former president of the UAW in Detroit.
She credits the union for making it possible for her to live and work in the area.
“Coming from a union family, this is like me giving back to the cause that had given me life, that I’m able to serve here as a director,” McGregor said.
