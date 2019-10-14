The United Auto Workers officials announced Monday that local chair people will meet in Detroit later this week.
In a letter, the UAW announced they are calling a UAW General Motors Council meeting.
Local unions presidents and chairpersons will meet at the Renaissance Center in Detroit on Thursday morning.
The agenda for the meeting says “Contract update and any other agenda items to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.