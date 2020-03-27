UAW Local 699 provided some much needed assistance for the community today.
“We know that on top of this crisis, we’re banding together like we never have before, said Clint Bryant, a food distribution volunteer.
Hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot of UAW Local 699 on March 27 waiting for much needed assistance.
“We’re doing a food distribution to get food out into Saginaw County community residents’ homes,” said Steven Lamb of the United Way of Saginaw County.
It couldn’t come at a better time for both Jay Quarirus-Haley and Jarvis Buell-Broxton who said they were both just laid off from their jobs.
“It helps to get a little extra something in the house,” said Quarrius-Haley. “I got kids and stuff, so it helps.”
“I’m actually trying to figure out what I’m doing next week, that’ll be my last check,” said Buell-Broxton.
Residents were asked to stay in their cars and drive up to receive any basic needs or food which was made possible by the United Way, The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and UAW members.
“Right now, there’s a lot of produce, there’s some milk, cereal, bread, your basic necessities,” said Lamb.
Sanitizing was made priority at the food giveaway. Volunteers wore gloves and masks while they help families in need.
“Food security has been an issue in the Saginaw community on top of the coronavirus crisis and the pandemic that we’re facing,” said Bryant. “We know that one of the first and immediate needs of our citizens in this community is going to be food. The reward outweighs the risk definitely to make sure our folks have what they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.