In November, Nexteer Automotive placed 130 employees on a temporary layoff.
On Monday, Dec. 9, UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurst said those layoffs have been made permanent.
"There will be additional layoffs next year associated with the loss of work and outsourcing," Hurst said in a Facebook post.
The number of additional layoffs is expected to be between 200 and 300 employees by the end of April 2020.
