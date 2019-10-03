The strike between the united auto workers and general motors has now lasted 18 days.
Progress is being reported in the ongoing contract negotiations while various businesses and organizations continue to support striking workers.
At Local UAW 699, they're offering food to Nexteer workers and their families.
It's all thanks to a cash donation by Wanigas Credit Union.
A food truck filled with supplies was purchased to help Nexteer workers temporarily laid off during the UAW strike.
"We brought the food in by lift trucks or pallet jacks,” said Local 699 president Tom Hurst. We boxed it all up so when a family member comes in here that's laid off from Nexteer they can feed their family for several days."
Hurst said this donation not only goes toward the family members of Nexteer workers but also helps in providing hot food and lunches to those in need of a good meal.
Nexteer employees who came to Thursday’s giveaway said that these donations were invaluable.
"Considering going grocery shopping every week and that's over a hundred dollars every week, I mean I don't know when the next time I’m getting paid as of right now," said Nexteer employee Usherla Lain said.
Lain is one of the several Nexteer employees whose been laid off and said these boxes of food will help feed her and her family until the strike is resolved.
Meanwhile, Hurst said it's these simple acts of kindness, that can go a long way in helping this community during the strike.
"Members come up to me and tell me that they're so overwhelmed by the support that they're getting from that local,” Hurst said. “Right now, as far as warm meals, we have enough food on hand to serve a warm meal everyday through next week. And as far as packages, I’d say we can still feed a couple hundred more families."
