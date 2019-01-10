Community leaders are coming together to help a veteran in need.
The Bay City vet received the gift of warmth.
Local 85 wheeled out a faulty furnace and wheeled in an answered prayer for the veteran.
“She's getting a brand-new furnace and the supportive duct work,” said Justin Pomerville, business manager for Local 85.
Local 85 plumbers, steamfitters and HVACR techs teamed up with Doug’s Plumbing and Heating and the Army National Guard to hammer out a plan and turn her heat back on for free.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham was also there to make sure the Bay City resident wasn’t left in the cold.
“She’s just a sweetheart from what I’ve met for just a little bit here and just so grateful for everything that we’ve done,” said Jason Lewis, with Doug’s Plumbing and Heating and Local 85.
Pomerville said helping her and other veterans in need is just a small token of appreciation for their selfless service.
“They’ve obviously protected our rights and our freedoms at some point and that’s a debt we can’t repay with a furnace or any amount of money,” he said.
Local 85 said it has signed up with the U.S. Army to help future local veterans in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.