A program to get elementary school students involved in science, technology, engineering and math earlier will be offered at Saginaw Valley State University, courtesy of a nearly $100,000 grant.
Grant funds will be used to provide professional development training to teachers in 1st through 5th grades from the seven county East Central Region.
The training will help teachers engage the students in a program called “Engineering is Elementary” designed by the Museum of Science in Boston.
“The professional development has the potential to positively impact thousands of students throughout our region,” said Tamara Barrientos, director of the SVSU Regional Mathematics and Science Center. “And it gives students an engaging, team-based approach to learning by solving real-world problems.”
Teacher training starts on Friday, March 7th at SVSU, and will be led by trainers from the Boston Museum of Science.
Grant funds come from MiSTEM, an effort by the Michigan Department of Education to foster more STEM equipped students and educators.
The local grant is part of over $3 million awarded by MiSTEM to educators in both higher education as well as K-12 schools.
Educators interested in the workshops can apply by sending an email to tarizola@svsu.edu no later than Friday, Feb. 22nd.
