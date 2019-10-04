Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state’s new budget for 2020 this week but not without making waves.
Whitmer used 147 line-item vetoes to cut about $947 million, a historic number for the state.
“For us it was a major disappointment to hear,” said Kenneth Roberts, director of Gladwin County Veteran Affairs office.
All those cuts are impacting several departments including local veterans.
“We were looking forward to being able to provide extra services to our vets,” Roberts said.
The new budget cut $4 million from the county veteran services fund.
Roberts says that boils down to about $50,000 Gladwin County. Money they need to properly serve the veterans in their community.
“Without this fund we're not able to achieve that,” he said.
Roberts said they were given the $50,000 in April 2019 and put it to good use.
“We hired a part time person to help staff the office which lets us be out in the community more for outreach,” he said. “We were able to get a mobile office with a laptop and wireless connection to go to their homes and nursing homes and process claims for them.”
But now it could all be for nothing.
“That service won’t be able to be utilized now because we don’t have the funding to be able to keep it going,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he has a message for Governor Whitmer.
“I would like to ask her to seriously reconsider this, the benefits are numerous to the veterans here in her state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.