Vape flavors like bubble gum, strawberry and even dream drip are about to be only a dream.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday a ban on flavors which could appeal to children after a rise in youth vaping.
Now tobacco and menthol will be the only flavors allowed for sale.
TV5 asked Dustin Pizzi from A Clean Cigarette if this announcement came out of the blue for him.
“It did," Pizzi said. “Just a week after they raised the smoking age from 18 to 21, now we get hit with another blow."
Pizzi is the regional manager of A Clean Cigarette, a chain of 14 vape shops across the state. Their business model is to switch tobacco users to their vaping products.
"We do have 6 flavors, they're not big sellers, but sometimes that's what it takes to get people to make the switch from burning tobacco,” Pizzi said. “We don't want kids on it. All of our facilities, you have to be either 21 or over to enter the store. We have plain packaging so it's not targeting the youth."
But they have to obey the new ban regardless.
One big problem? They've already purchased six months of these flavors, now they've only got 30 days to sell them.
"It's really detrimental to our business,” Pizzi said. “We're just going to have to break them down and dispose of them. It's just money going down the drain."
This past year has been a struggle for Michigan vape shops. Michigan was the first state to announce a ban on vape flavors in 2019. The ban was later put on hold but the damage to A Clean Cigarette was done.
"We already had to close six stores because of the governor's ban," he said.
They hope to make up for their losses from this new ban by selling CBD products.
