Richard Laframboise is the operations manager at Smokin' Vapor in Bay City.
"In my opinion that's an overreach. Trying to put us out of business," he said.
He is against a series of state bills that would raise the tax rate on his products to 24 percent.
"You put that high of a tax on something that definitely going to force people away,” he said. “Maybe go to a black market or you know try to find somewhere online to buy it."
State Senator Jim Ananich is one of the sponsors of the legislation. He tells us he is not out to shut down businesses like Smokin' Vapor.
"That's not the intention of what we're doing and if we find that there's any evidence to back it up, other than just sort of fears from business owners, we'd be open to adjusting that," Ananich said.
Ananich says the bills are designed to give retailers clarity about the products they're allowed to sell and the rules behind that. Along with keeping vaping products out of the hands of kids. And making sure those who vape don't turn to the black market to get it.
Ananich is adamant that he isn't trying to rush the proposed legislation into law.
"I want to make sure people have the time to express their concerns and or support and request changes to it if any," he said.
But Llaframboise is still skeptical. He thinks this legislation is no different than Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s attempt to ban flavored vaping products last year.
"It's kind of equal in my opinion,” he said. “Both of them in my opinion are just trying to shut us down."
