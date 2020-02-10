If you loved the Bill Murray groundhog Superbowl ad, check this out!
Moore Motor Sales in Caro confirmed one of its vehicles was used in the commercial that featured Murray and a groundhog.
Denny King, internet sales manager, said the dealership was approached by Chrysler in mid-January, asking if they could rent the orange Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4.
He said the Jeep was one of two similar vehicles used in the shoot in Illinois.
The ad describes Murray taking everyone on an adventure “proving that living the same day over and over again is never quite the same when you drive a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.”
King said his vehicle was the one where Murray and the groundhog sat. There was even hair from the groundhog found in the interior of the vehicle after it was returned.
The vehicle was returned on Friday, with less than 100 miles on it.
He said since it was returned, customers have been stopping by and taking selfies with the distinctive-looking vehicle.
The Jeep is still available, with a sticker price of $57,350. There is currently a $2,000 rebate available, among other incentives.
