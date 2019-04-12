A local veteran will travel to Washington, D.C. for free thanks to his daughter and the Michigan-based group Talon’s Out Honor Flight.
“We had to check homes for weapons and stuff, that’s what we did,” World War II and Korean War Vet, Kenneth Daly said as he reflects on his time as a soldier.
He said he entered the draft fresh out of high school and has had a great life since.
At the age of 93, Daly is preparing to embark on a new, exciting journey with the help of his daughter Kim.
“We go to the Pentagon, and then we go to Arlington Cemetery. We’ll also see the changing of the guards. We’ll go to the World War II memorial, the Korean memorial, Vietnam, there are so many stops throughout the day,” Kim Daly-Vargo, Kenneth Daly’s daughter said.
Thanks to Talon’s Out Honor Flight, a Michigan-based organization, Daly and several other veterans will take leave on April 20th on a trip to visit our Nation’s Capital for free.
“I applied for him to go, they take World War II veterans first, and then Korean, and then Vietnam and so he was offered the first flight of the year,” Daly-Vargo said.
Since 2013, Talon’s has flown over 1,000 veterans to Washington D.C., with plans to fly 250 veterans this year.
Daly said he’s never been to D.C. and he is very excited.
When the veterans arrive in Washington, they will have a police escort taking them around to the different locations.
“A brigade of policeman that stops traffic for these guys,” Daly-Vargo said.
Daly said he’s grateful to his daughter for making this possible.
“She takes good care of me,” Daly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.