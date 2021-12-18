At least a few dozen veterans, neighbors, and friends laid wreaths at nearly 200 graves in Alma Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America.
While it was the fifth time the city has participated, the day has been celebrated for 30 years in 2,500 cemeteries around the country.
Muffled footsteps on snow packed ground at the riverside cemetery in alma.
"Lot of community support for our veterans. Which, and that's what we want, is awareness for the veterans. The ones that, not only the ones that are deceased but the ones that are serving today,” said Victor James Simon, from the Alma VFW post 1454 commander.
Remembering their fallen brothers and sisters today, veterans and neighbors laid almost 200 wreaths.
"I appreciate, the more the better of the course. It reflects on to the city and the neighborhood. The people that are concerned about our veterans and are showing their respect,” Simon said.
Hands rose in salute and Veterans stood at attention despite frozen fingertips and runny noses.
"I just feel that I need to honor the individuals that are serving here, help everybody remember the ones that aren't here, the ones that have served, and to try to make everybody more aware of our veterans today,” Simon said.
Family, friends, and strangers shared murmured conversations over a cause and a sense of respect.
"I just felt I had to. I had a lot of friends that were in the service. Lot of them were overseas. And I just felt it was my duty to help,” Simon said.
Whispers were cut short by the pops of a 21-gun salute as breath and gunfire smoke, mingling into one.
"Anything I can do relating to the veterans and the veteran organization helps extend what I was trying to do 50 years ago,” Simon said.
When the simple ceremony was all said and done, the living drove off, leaving the watch to the birds.
