A local veterinarian is being recognized for her work in alleviating a community cat problem.
Feral cats roam many neighborhoods throughout Saginaw County and until now, many of them were euthanized to help control the population.
“It’s just wanting to do something for animals,” said Tina Roggenbeck, co-owner of Veterinary Health Center.
Roggenbeck is passionate about the health and well-being of free-roaming community cats.
On Monday, Sept. 16, Roggenbeck was honored by State Representative Rodney Wakeman for her efforts.
To date, Roggenbeck has provided more than $500,000 in free medical treatments to animals in and around Saginaw County. Along with over 2,000 free spay and neuter procedures on feral cats o address overpopulation in Saginaw County.
Countless rescued animals have been adopted thanks to the services Roggenbeck provides.
“I was blessed. I had a second chance, they all deserve a second chance too,” Roggenbeck said.
Wakeman told TV5 that he is honored to recognize Roggenbeck for her hard work.
“This was my way of highlighting such a great professional, who’s a business owner and highlighting her business. And I think it’s great for the community,” Wakeman said.
Roggenbeck said at one point during her career, on average, 3,000 stray cats were euthanized in Saginaw County each year. She said that number is dropping now thanks to her trap, neuter and release approach. That’s one of the reasons Wakeman wanted to give Roggenbeck some recognition.
“To provide the community with this kind of service. And to literally help save animals from certain death,” Wakeman said.
Roggenbeck points out that she couldn’t do this without her volunteers. And with their help, she won’t stop until the community cat problem in Saginaw County is solved.
“Just like children and elderly people, they can’t speak, and they need a voice and these guys are their voice,” Roggenbeck said.
