A local Linden VFW teamed up with Linden Community Schools today for the VFW Virtual Café.
Its goal is to give students a structured space with internet for remote learning after a survey revealed some students needed internet access.
Superintendent Russ Ciesielski reached out to the VFW to make it happen.
“There’s always challenges,” said Ciesielski. “There’s challenges getting students to school in the traditional manner of education, so some of those challenges haven’t changed. I think what’s changed is the scope of the challenges.”
All Linden classes are online right now and the district also offers Verizon hotspots to those who need them.
This isn’t the first time VFW has opened its doors to students. It did so decades go.
When some schools were still being built in the fifties, the VFW Post served as a makeshift classroom.
Though there weren’t many students when our cameras were there, the VFW pledged to continue their support.
“The kids need help,” said Dan Sly of the VFW Post. “They really do. Their education has been kind of turned upside down on them and whatever we can do to help them move forward I think is a great thing.”
According to Sly, district VFW leaders were at the post’s meeting regarding the café and seemed interested in spreading the idea.
With any luck, they may be a few more virtual cafes popping up in the future.
