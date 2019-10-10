VFW Post 1454 has been along Wright Avenue in Alma since the 1970s, so it’s safe to say the building has some wear and tear.
“We decided that instead of putting lipstick on some of the projects, we need to take care of some more important things,” said Jeff Humphrey.
Humphrey is a life member of the post, and a Vietnam Veteran. He tells TV5 he sought out some help from a national program to help fix their leaking roof above the kitchen.
“After applying a grant, they said give it six weeks.”
But his original plan fell through. “After the six weeks, we received a notice that it was declined.”
And with that leak, the VFW can’t meet health department requirements.
The VFW Post 1454 provides lunches and dinners to fellow veterans and the community. Without their kitchen, they’re unable to do that.
So, on to plan B.
“At that time of the decline, I’ve opted to test-drive a GoFundMe page.”
Humphrey hopes the community shows up to support local veterans.
“I’m not trying to get a moon or getting a life [supply] of Busch Lite. But at the same token, what we’re looking for is our neighbors and friends, and somebody out there to see that gofundme page to help us with this project.”
CLICK HERE to see the GoFundMe.
