As President Trump visits the devastation, a Michigan volunteer is over in California working to help those displaced by the fires.
“This is by far the deadliest wildfire and largest wildfire in California history,” said Vicki Eichstedt, a Red Cross volunteer.
Eichstaedt has spent the past week volunteering with the Red Cross as wildfires ravage the state of California.
“The devastation is something that you really just don’t ever expect to see here, its incineration, the fire was so fast and so hot and it was driven by 50-70 mile an hour winds, so there’s really not a lot left,” Eichstaedt said.
Eichstaedt, who is from Kalamazoo said she’s been doing this for 13 years now.
She said in crisis situations, the first thing the Red Cross is concerned with is providing a safe shelter to those who have been forced to leave their homes.
Something she says is really hard to watch.
“You know that a family lived there and played there and it’s hard to take it in,” Eichstaedt said.
As the devastation continues Eichstaedt said there will be much more work ahead.
“There are very few areas that have been reopened for people to go back and see what might be left so we’re still in a very early stage but these people will need lots of financial support,” Eichstaedt said.
She said bottom line, these families are going to need help from anywhere and everywhere.
“The scope of this disaster is clearly more than any one organization or agency can handle so government, non-government, community, and humanitarian agencies are going to have to work together,” Eichstaedt said.
