Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard is taking the stage tonight in the Miss America Scholarship competition.
Local leaders and supporters will gather at Pierce Bar and Grill in Saginaw at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 to host a watch party.
Judges announced earlier this week that Rivard was the top score and winner of the private interview preliminary competition.
If you can’t make it out to Pierce Bar and Grill, you can catch the final competition on NBC.
The Bay City-native was crowned the 2019 Miss Michigan Scholarship Program winner in June.
