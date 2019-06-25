Brianna Talaska of Davison has been working at Taco Bell since she was 16-years-old. She’s 21 now and a senior at Grand Valley State University in hopes of landing a career working toward finding sustainable solutions for the planet.
Talaska was one of 531 students and Taco Bell employees across the country awarded a share of $4.6 million in Live Mãs Scholarships.
The $10,000 Talaska received helped pay her way to study abroad in the Netherlands where she is learning about sustainability and green infrastructure.
Scholarships are awarded through the Taco Bell Foundation and helps young people pursue their educational goals.
Talaska’s degree program is Geography with an emphasis in Environmental and Global Development. Her career focus is climate change and its effects on tourism.
