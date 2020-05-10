It was a birthday and Mother’s Day to remember for one Grand Blanc woman.
“She’s a fantastic lady,” said Bonnie Fall, the mother-in-law of birthday girl Charlotte. “A designer that couldn’t be matched, very funny.”
That’s how Fall describes her mother-in-law celebrating both her 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day.
It’s a two-for-one celebration that has happened just a few times in Charlotte’s lifetime.
“She told me today when I talked to her that she only remembered it happening three times in her life,” said Fall.
It’s a celebration that couldn’t be passed up even while living through a pandemic.
“It was a lot of phone calls for the last three days,” said Fall. “They’re so cooperative here, they wanted it to go good.”
102 years shows a life well lived.
“She learned to fly and flew solo and she never told her husband,” said Fall.
For this family, they’ve celebrated all the birthday milestones for Charlotte and this year wasn’t going to be any different.
“To have nothing with this virus going around would be a shame,” said Fall. “So, we worked it out a lot with the people here and managed this drive-by and she’s going to be so excited, so excited.”
At least for one day, Charlotte and her family and friends could feel a sense of normalcy and love.
“Everybody’s so cooperative, it seems like they come together and they want to help in anyway they can, it’s a great thing to see everybody do that for me,” said Fall.
