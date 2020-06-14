It’s a milestone 90th birthday celebration on this Flag Day for a Mid-Michigan woman.
Pat Kenel’s neighbors gathered as many USA flags as they could and lined them up and down the block before surprising Kenel by singing happy birthday.
Kenel’s family shared that, as a little girl, her father told her the world was so happy she was born that day that the entire country put up flags for her. They honored that story on June 14.
“Each and every neighbor has been so wonderful to have all these people in the neighborhood,” said Patty Conlay, her daughter. “I know that they’re always looking out for mother.”
“We thought maybe she’d be a little shocked, and maybe a little resistant,
Happy Birthday, Pat!
