A local woman and her family have been searching for life-saving medical treatment.
The quest for medical work has taken them across the country with only one west coast doctor considering a procedure.
“Everybody kept telling us they couldn’t find anything wrong with her,” said Jennifer Kanary.
Kanary said her daughter Mariah Lonsway, began having debilitating headaches at an early age but says doctors reassured her Lonsway would be alright.
“Headache medicine after headache medicine after headache medicine and nothing actually helped,” Kanary said. “A lot of them actually made things worse with side effects.”
Kanary said her daughter underwent multiple rounds of tests and MRIs but it wasn’t until February of this year, when doctors discovered Mariah had a tumor on her brain, causing her symptoms.
“I’m in bed like 20 hours a day, I’ve experienced some seizures from this and my vision has deteriorated rapidly,” Lonsway said.
Lonsway, who’s now 19, and her mother said they’re relieved to finally have a correct diagnosis, but now the challenge is treating it.
“There’s only a handful in the United States that are willing to touch a tumor in the middle of the brain, so it’s difficult to find someone who has that much confidence in their skills and that much skill to begin with,” Lonsway said.
So the two said they’ve had to leave the state multiple times for consultations.
Most recently to Houston, Texas, but it hasn’t worked out.
So early next month, they said they’re heading out to Oregon to try again.
It’s something Kanary said is really starting to add up, even with her job and insurance coverage.
“It was really disappointing when you go all the way to Texas to be shot down and a lot of money was spent traveling, so we’ve had to fundraise some more and get things back up,” Kanary said.
But Lonsway said she’s looking on the bright side.
“I have a really good feeling about the consultation in Oregon, I think that I may have found my doctor which is really encouraging, I pray that he thinks that I’m a surgical candidate,” Lonsway said.
If you would like to make a donation to Lonsway, visit her GoFundMe page or by visiting any Chase Bank. Just give them Mariah Lonsway's name along with the four digit account number 7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.