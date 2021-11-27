Bria brooks had tried just about everything to help her young daughter's eczema. Creams, ointments -- none of it was working.
"We just got in the kitchen and we figured, let's figure out something natural. We started to do a lot of research, and then we came up with a moisturizer,” said Brooks, owner of Zillions & Co. “And so that's the moisturizer we started to use for my daughter, which is what healed her eczema."
What started in Brooks' kitchen in 2017 became a full-on business in 2020 -- Zillions & Co.
"And we just continued to grow from there. We got into other salons, we started to keep moving forward, and then we landed our deal out in Meijer in Detroit,” Brooks said.
You can find Zillions & Co. products on the shelves of local Saginaw salons like Salon 2000.
There's an all-natural moisturizer, hair serum, and hand sanitizer.
"I would say it's a little unreal, sometimes we have to pinch ourselves just a little bit, but we're definitely appreciative about it,” Brooks said. “It's something that we could not have imagined. Especially knowing that we just started this just to heal my daughter's eczema and just to see our company grow, it's pretty amazing."
And days like Small Business Saturday mean so much more to owners like Brooks, who is reinvesting in the neighborhood.
"Small businesses are community based. We're all about the community. We're definitely about the community of Saginaw because that's where our headquarters is, that's where we grow, and that's where the heart of the city is for us,” she said.
Brooks said to stay tuned -- they have more products, including a natural rub -- coming out next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.