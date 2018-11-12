A passerby is credited with saving the life of a Mid-Michigan woman who was trapped in a burning vehicle.
Michigan State Police with the Houghton Lake Post were called to a one-car crash on US-127 near the Clare/Roscommon County line on Nov. 10 about 9:20 a.m.
Cara Wohlfert's car spun out and when it stopped she opened her eyes and realized smoke was filling the car. The door jammed shut and she thought she might die.
"I was looking right at my death. I was screaming out for help," Wohlfert said. "I can't get the image out of my head."
Troopers' response to the scene was slowed by slippery road conditions.
"I didn't think anyone was gonna stop. Finally someone stopped and came running down that ditch and they were trying to help me get out," Wohlfert said.
That’s when investigators said a 51-year-old Riverdale man who was passing by grabbed a crowbar and broke one of the car’s windows, freeing the 24-year-old St. Louis woman before the flames could reach her.
Troopers said if it wasn’t for his quick actions, she might not have survived.
Instead, she escaped with minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital in Clare County for treatment.
That man was Jeff Trudeau.
Wohlfert said several others also stopped to help and she made it out just in time.
"Right after they got me out and out of the ditch the car went up in flames. If he would've waited one more minute I would not be here today," Wohlfert said.
She is thankful for her life and the man who saved it.
"I'd like to tell him thank you so much for saving my life. I still got a lot to do in my life. I've got twin brothers, my husband. I'm not ready," Wohlfert said. "For him to do that and risk coming down, getting me out of my car and saving me by one minute. I owe him a lot. He saved me."
Trudeau said on that day he hit the snooze button on his alarm clock and slept in an extra 15 minutes longer than usual. That extra 15 minutes put him in the right place at the right time.
