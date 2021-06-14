It was just another day inside the breakroom for a group of workers in Bay City, when suddenly an employee started choking.
Laura Norman, human resources director at Michigan Brand, said Tori Liss, an employee at the company’s Bay City plant, saved her coworker Grace Bradford’s life.
“She was eating an orange and it got stuck in her throat. The lady to her right mentioned, ‘I think she’s choking.’ And Tori stood up and jumped into action,” Norman said.
Liss wasted no time getting right behind Bradford, performing the Heimlich maneuver.
“She was brave to do it. I think most people are afraid to step in. And they don’t want to hurt anybody, they don’t want to be embarrassed. Not Tori,” Norman said.
Ironically, it’s not the first time Liss jumped into action with her Heimlich skills. She did the same to her husband years ago.
“He was choking on steak, and she had to perform it on him,” Norman said.
Now, Michigan Brand is rewarding Liss with a $500 check and certificate of recognition.
“That night, I recorded the video that was in the video system for the company and I shared it with the owners and said we need to recognize her for this. Everyone agreed,” Norman said.
Norman said it’s the least they can do after she potentially saved Bradford’s life.
“She’s just an everyday hero,” Norman said.
