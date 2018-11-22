A Mid-Michigan woman traced her roots to the first settlers arriving on the Mayflower.
She spent many years and thousands of dollars to determine her ancestry.
“I always thought something was missing and I wanted to know what part, where did I come from,” said Lynn Evangelisti. “What made me who I am? There has to be more, so I just started digging.”
After more than 20 years of research and thousands of dollars spent digging, Evangelisti knows exactly where she came from.
“I am number 14 in line, 14th removed,” Evangelisti said.
Fourteen generations ago her ancestor William White moved his family to what we now call Massachusetts, but back in 1620 it was called the Plymouth Colony.
And the ship they traveled over on? Well, that was the Mayflower.
“They had one son, which was resolved then they hopped on the Mayflower ship and she was pregnant at the time and she had the baby after they landed in Cape Cod and then William passed away the first winter,” Evangelisti said.
To make this all official, Evangelisti had to go through a strict application process with the Mayflower Society to prove her ancestry.
“We need birth records, death records, all of it from every generation,” Evangelisti said.
She’s now an approved member of the Mayflower Society after years of hunting down the truth, even traveling from Saginaw around the United States.
She never knew how much knowing where she came from would change her life or that her ancestors played such an important part of our country’s beginning.
“It makes you a little bit different, I mean it makes me feel a little different because it makes me feel like they really set out to make something different and they didn’t even realize the effects of what they did,” Evangelisti said.
Evangelisti said the 15th generation, her kids, will pass along the wealth of knowledge and history she’s uncovered but as a family, they’re not done digging.
“We have other chapters to discover now,” Evangelisti said.
