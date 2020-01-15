A local mom on a mission to create a kinder generation, through a specific book.
"This community book read is actually a book called, 'Go Be Kind,’" said Becky Barror.
Becky Barror said it's cool to be kind! She's a community support organizer for Saginaw Township and lately they've been up to something special.
"The idea is one book, one community and it's to bring everybody in the community around one central topic," Barror said.
This isn't your typical read, either. Barror says it's all about what you go out and do as the reader.
"Our goal was not just to distribute books and have people read a great book and feel good, but to actually create a kind community,” she said. “So, what you do is you read, challenge 1, challenge 2, whatever hopefully all of them and then you go out into the community and do these challenges."
You're invited as a community member to come to 'Community Education' here at Heritage High School and pick up your free copy of 'Go Be Kind."
But wait, there's more.
"Leon Logothetis, who is the author and he also has a Netflix series called the Kindness Diaries will be coming February 11,” Barror said. “He’s giving two talks, both of which are free to the community here at Heritage High School and talking about how all of this got started."
Barror says their goal is to truly brighten up the community through these "kindness adventures", and they want folks to share their experiences on the group's Facebook page.
"Post it!” she said. “We want everybody spreading and showing all the kindness that we're creating in the township."
