A Lapeer County woman is $450,000 richer after winning big on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show.
Kimberly Lewis-Baer, 44, won after spinning a wheel on the show, which is hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley.
"When I saw the wheel stop on $450,000, all I could think was, 'Oh my gosh this is really happening,'" said Lewis-Baer. "Winning this money means everything. It is truly life-changing."
Lewis-Baer was one of 5 players selected for the show by a random drawing. Five more players will be selected to participate on The Big Spin show. Each of these players could win up to $2 million.
Lewis-Baer plans to spend her money on a warm vacation and a new truck for her husband.
