From Michigan to California, one group of friends is determined to help medical employees who are most at-risk stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It started the conversation of like, I think we need to start making masks," said Chloe Schempf.
Schempf said she and her friends started brainstorming how they could help frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said her group decided they would sew masks, as they all have a background in fashion production, but instead of patterns or cool designs, she said safety was at the forefront.
"We knew very early that we could do better than a plain cotton mask," said Schempf.
Schempf, who lives in Weidman, said she began to research while her friends in Los Angeles got to work testing different fabrics to see what would be the healthiest for medical workers to wear, and the results were shocking.
"Once we determined how the masks were made, what materials we can get, how to get them, we had to find out how they test them," said Schempf. "And they were able to do the testing in their sewing facilities and we did determine that a blue shop towel does filter two to three times better than cotton."
Schempf said a simple blue shop towel is the safest homemade mask option for filtration. She said she wants to donate as many as possible to medical facilities here in Michigan, so she created a GoFundMe.
"It was incredible, the amount of information, you know, just a mom in Michigan can get from people in a time of crisis," said Schempf.
She said she never expected to do something quite like this, but said the most important thing now is to give back in any way.
"You know everybody's just trying to come together right now, and you know, trying to do the best they can," said Schempf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.