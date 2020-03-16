A Mid-Michigan woman is at high risk of COVID-19 due to having a compromised immune system.
Michaela Davert, 21, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta also known as brittle bone disease. She a survivor of the H1N1 pandemic from 2009.
Davert said she almost passed away because of measures like the ones that are in place now were not taken.
“I am not out having fun with friends. I’m not going out to dinner. I’m not going to the movies because my life could be on the line,” Davert said.
While some are taking the coronavirus and social distancing lightly, Davert said its life or death for her.
“The virus directly attacks the respiratory system and my respiratory system is already weak,” Davert said.
Davert has been in self-quarantine for three weeks. She hopes to avoid a repeat of an earlier outbreak.
“We didn’t see these measures and I was one of the victims of the H1N1 pandemic,” Davert said.
At 11, Davert spent two weeks on life support fighting for her life. She calls her recovery a miracle.
“Knowing how my body responded to the H1N1, it’s a very high chance that my body wouldn’t be able to overcome something like the coronavirus,” Davert said.
Davert said she took to twitter to address social distancing critics. Davert’s tweet said, “my life depends on how you choose to cooperate during this time.”
Davert’s tweet went viral with more than 6,000 likes. The tweet also landed Davert on Buzzfeed’s list of 17 high-risk people you should think about the next time you consider not social distancing.
“I did not expect the tweet to take off like it did,” Davert said.
Davert hopes her tweet will encourage others to stop complaining about changes to their daily lives and start doing things to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
“You wouldn’t want to be the reason that somebody loses a loved one from this,” Davert said.
The State of Michigan announced that a new case of coronavirus was confirmed in a Macomb County woman with a history of domestic travel. There are a total of 54 people in the state of Michigan who has the virus.
