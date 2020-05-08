Sean Naegele's life pre-pandemic was working in the family business laying floors, throughout Mid-Michigan.
“All types of floors go into residential houses mostly, sometimes we'll do commercial jobs,” he said.
But since the coronavirus hit the U.S. his life now…
“It’s changed drastically really,” Naegele said. “We don't work at all anymore, everyone’s pretty worried about having people come into their homes.”
It’s put him out of work. Naegele says, the stimulus check did help during these tough times but now that’s gone, and he worries.
“Kind of always worrying about it, you know,” Naegele said. “Whether or not I’m going to be able to pay my bills next month. Having a baby on the way it’s pretty stressful not having a steady income.”
Which is why, like many Americans, he decided to file for unemployment.
Data showing the jobless rate in the U.S. is at its highest since the great depression at 14.7 percent.
That surge could be the cause behind many delayed checks, including Naegele's
“I think that’s pretty crazy the nations going through a pretty tough time,” he said.
And he knows firsthand how it feels to be one of many affected.
“I'm struggling here trying to figure something out and nothing’s happening from it so it’s definitely a bummer,” Naegele said.
In the meantime, he's been trying to stay busy, working on his home, preparing for a new baby and remaining positive about the situation.
“Hopefully I can get my money that I’ve been filing for and trying to claim and hopefully this can all just go away soon so we can all go back to normal,” he said.
