Service medals will be presented to the family of a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy.
Military honors will be presented to the family of Donald Henry LaForest Friday in Harrison at VFW Post 1075.
LaForest’s children found his discharge papers last year and contacted Congressman John Moolenaar to get their father’s medals.
LaForest earned a handful of medals, which he never received.
Moolenaar will honor the veteran by awarding his medals posthumously. The family will receive among others, American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
The ceremony will be held at 9:45 Friday.
