Nine people and organizations will be presented with awards for their contributions to protecting and improving the health of Michigan during National Public Health week.
The Hometown Hero awards are presented every spring to help build connections and create healthier communities.
One recipient of the award is the Dow Bay Area YMCA. The building was meant to be closed during the pandemic. Instead of sending people home, the organization starting filling emergency food boxes, handing out meals, and hosted outdoor fitness classes. The YMCA also created a program to support students with remote learning while their parents worked during the day.
“It’s an honor to award these selfless individuals and organizations whose efforts make Michigan a better place for many segments of our population,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “The Hometown Health Hero awards are a way we can recognize how both small and large efforts make a positive impact on our state.”
