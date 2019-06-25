Grant funds from the Flushing Area Community fund will benefit a youth mentoring program.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint & Genesee County was awarded $1,211 toward its engagement programs.
The Flushing Mentoring Engagement Project will give BBBS the opportunity to boost its presence in Flushing and help draw more volunteers into the organization.
“One-to-one mentoring relationships allows us to ignite the potential in our youth, building their biggest possible futures, while providing a lasting difference in the communities that we live,” said Lisa Humphrey, BBBS vice president.
She said the funds will help the agency add to what it can do with community engagement.
