You may be surprised to find out animals can catch COVID-19 too. That's why the Saginaw Children's Zoo is getting a handful of their animals vaccinated against it.
"So usually in animals that we're finding that, that contract covid nineteen like big cats and apes, other animals, we see things like lethargy and appetite, sometimes coughing. They just don't feel well, you can tell they don't feel well,” said Sarah Colman, the zoo curator.
Of course, TV5 had to get a tour, via train, of the zoo, with Colman.
"All the data, here's the capuchins coming out right now. So, they move through this tunnel, through this tunnel to their enclosure here,” Colman said.
Zoo volunteers that interact with primates and otters have been wearing masks and other PPE since the pandemic began.
When the pandemic first began, Colman was concerned about the health of the primates.
On the list for the shot, two otters, five primates, and the goats and sheep in the contact yard; about 20 or so total animals.
The capuchins are one of a few species getting the vaccine here at the zoo. Since their DNA is so close to humans, it makes them susceptible to getting covid.
The zoo just got their vaccine shipment, but it's a different type than the ones humans get.
"As you know with the humans, we have to store the ultra-cold situation so it's no different for this one, so we had to make sure we were set up to receive it,” Colman said.
They plan on vaccinating this month. But where do the shots get administered?
"It depends on the animal. Some animals here at the zoo are trained to offer us different body parts, be able to voluntarily give them vaccines. So, in that case it's something like a leg or their hind end. And that's, that's the best part because it's a big muscle to put into,” Colman said.
Big muscle and big peace of mind for Colman.
"But we know that it's safe. So, we're using it and we're excited to have it, we're happy to have it,” Colman said.
